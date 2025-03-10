DDG Says Blueface Predicted His Issues with Halle Bailey During 2021 Stream

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: (C) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)

Looks like DDG is still going on about his co-parenting issues with Hailley Bailey. Over the weekend, DDG came to social media to say that he has been having issues with seeing his son over the last few months. He addressed the co-parenting issues he has had with Bailey since their split regarding their son, Halo. Now, he’s saying that he got a bit of a warning back in 2021 before Halo’s birth.

DDG Brings Co-Parenting Issues to Social Media

DDG states that during a stream in 2021, Blueface warned him about issues he would have with Bailey. “Blueface was able to tell my future in a way,” he said in a clip. “Even though I ain’t no damn Crip or Blood or no shit, we both Black, we both grew up in struggling environments. We both experienced things, we both had kids. … I could’ve been married, I could’ve did everything the correct way. It’s unfortunate that didn’t happen, but it ended up being the same circumstances. … Sometimes we live the same lives in a way.”

DDG talks about Blueface predicting his issues with his baby mom, Halle Bailey, in a Mukbang they did together in 2021 😳pic.twitter.com/qSmdlTKYoM — Hotspot (@cliphotspot) March 9, 2025

In the resurfaced clip, Blueface discusses having a baby mama, and DDG references not wanting to have a child with anyone unless they were married. “It all starts like that, huh,” said Blueface. “Sometimes the kids break y’all up. … She might feel like she got something to hold against, so she gonna be acting different. She might be using the kid to boss you around, to keep tabs on you. And that might cause you to be so stressed out, like, ‘Damn bitch.’ … You know how females are, they petty, bro.”

Blueface warned DDG about the exact situation he’s in now years ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/UPWb0RWirX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 9, 2025

Last week, DDG took to the internet to state that he wasn’t having the best co-parenting relationship with Bailey. He stated that she and his son were sick and he arrived at her home unexpectedly upset that he wasn’t able to just hug his son during the surprise visit.

“I just want to be able to see my son when I want to see my son take my son when I want to take my son,” he said. “Like, I don’t care if this makes me look childish, If I look like I’m on the internet crazy, whatever–I don’t care, bro. I don’t care what nobody thinks. I literally just want to be in my son’s life.”

Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts on DDG bringing the situation to the internet. They also mentioned that DDG must not understand what co-parenting is like when you’re not the primary parent.

Since bringing the drama to the internet, he released a song titled, “Don’t Take My Son.” In the chorus, he says “Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots.”

