Doechii Named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year After Historic Grammy Win

Rapper Doechii is making history! Billboard has just named her its 2025 Woman of the Year, putting her in the same league as past honorees like Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga, and last year’s winner, Karol G.

This exciting news comes just one month after Doechii won a Grammy for Best Rap Album—only the third woman ever to take home that award.

An Emotional Grammy Moment

When Doechii stepped on stage to accept her Grammy, she couldn’t hold back tears. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill—” she paused, correcting herself. “Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii.”

Now, she’s adding another major achievement to her list by being honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29.

A Year of Big Wins

Doechii’s breakout mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was named one of the best albums of 2024 by The Associated Press. The project blends smooth R&B vibes with razor-sharp rap flows, showing off her incredible versatility.

“Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics, and utterly unique sound, style, and spirit,” said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard. “We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

A Star-Studded Awards Show

Doechii won’t be the only star at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Other honorees include aespa, Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Blackpink’s Jennie, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, and Tyla.

The show, hosted by Laverne Cox, will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. Fans can watch it live on March 29 at 7 p.m. PT on VIZIO WatchFree+.

