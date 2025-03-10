Kanye West Announces Sunday Service Return and Posts a KKK Robe as “Outfit of the Day”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kanye West is causing yet another buzz on social media. The rapper took to social media over the weekend, to announce that he would be bringing his Sunday Services back. “Sunday Service Returns March 16 2025,” he wrote in an Instagram story post.

Although no further details were released regarding the Sunday Service event, West also posted a more cryptic message to his page. With the caption, “outfit of the day” he posted a photo of what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robe. The KKK is a well known white supremacist group known for wearing the type of robes displayed in his post.

Recently, West has been making headlines regarding a numerous amount of iffy social media posts. Last week, he took to X to discuss hisnext album. “This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic,” he stated.

In February, he also shared his love for Hitler with other antisemitic comments. Shortly after, he took back his comments and swore that he was not a Nazi.

Many are taking to soicla media fed up with West and his antics. Some believe he is doing it just for attention and others believe that he may have serious mental problems that are not being addressed. During an interview last month with Justin LaBoy, the rapper stated tha the had been diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

Now, many continue to wonder what will come from him in 2025 as this is only the beginning of the year. No further details on the album that he referenced or Sunday Service have been released.

