R. Kelly Says He’s Still Making Music Behind Bars: ’25 Albums’

Three years into his 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering, R. Kelly has spoken out for the first time in a while. During a seven-minute phone call on the Inmate Tea With A&P show, the disgraced former R&B star claimed he’s been busy behind bars—writing more than two dozen albums since his imprisonment in 2022, according to Billboard.

A Strange Serenade

Kelly called in on a monitored prison phone line, saying he thought he was supposed to sing someone “Happy Birthday.” The show’s two female hosts giggled and referred to him as the “King of R&B,” even using his old nickname, “The Pied Piper of R&B.” Feeling “great,” Kelly suddenly launched into an a cappella version of his 1998 song When a Woman’s Fed Up. One of the hosts danced in her seat, laughing and singing along.

Writing Songs in a Prison Cell

When asked if he’s still using his musical talents in prison, Kelly compared singing to “a beautiful disease that’s uncurable. That’s not gonna happen, not singing.” He then made a bold claim—he’s written about 25 albums while serving time.

Before his conviction, Kelly was known for being a prolific artist. He released 18 studio albums between 1992 and 2016 and created 33 chapters of his Trapped in the Closet musical soap opera series from 2005 to 2012. Now, he says he’s still writing and hopes to get out of prison so he can return to “what it is God gave me, my talent.”

Appeals Rejected, Future Uncertain

Despite his hopes, Kelly’s chances of early release look slim. Last month, a federal appeals court in Manhattan denied his bid to overturn his New York conviction. Given his 30-year sentence, Kelly could remain behind bars well into his 80s.

A History of Abuse Allegations

For decades, Kelly was accused of sexually and physically abusing women, including underage girls. In 1994, he illegally married 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27. In 2017, reports surfaced that he was keeping multiple women—some allegedly underage—under his control in what was described as a “cult.” Survivors later spoke out in the explosive Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

In 2021, Kelly was convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The following year, he was also found guilty of child pornography-related crimes, including coercing minors into sexual activity. His legal team has denied the allegations.

