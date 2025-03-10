Star Receiver Chris Godwin Signs $66M Deal with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay locked up star receiver Chris Godwin through 2027 with a massive $66 million extension, including $44 million in guaranteed money. The agreement represents the fifth contract of his NFL career and keeps him with the team that drafted him at the 84th pick during the

Though he sat out nine games last season due to a dislocated left ankle injury from week 7, Godwin pulled in 50 catches while racking up 576 yards. When he played, he put up strong numbers, averaging 82 yards per game. Many said he was having the best season of his career before the injury.

The talented 29-year-old teams up with Mike Evans and rookie Jalen McMillan to lead Tampa’s offense. His total career earnings have now reached over $80 million since joining the league.

Despite limited playing time last year, Godwin still managed to score five touchdowns. His impact on the field kept Tampa’s passing game moving.

By keeping Godwin, Tampa blends veteran experience with fresh talent at receiver. The team showed they value his reliability and football IQ. Not to mention it keeps the team chemistry alive and well.

At full strength, he’s one of the league’s most productive receivers. He’s posted three 1,000-yard seasons in his eight years as a pro.

The contract guarantees him $44 million outright. The deal looks good for both sides through 2027.

