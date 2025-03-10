This Day in Top 40 History: March 10

March 10 has been an eventful day in Top 40 history. On this day, Bad Bunny was born, Andy Gibb of the Bee Gees died, and Miley Cyrus released another successful album.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Major hits and milestones have been associated with March 10, including:

2020: Post Malone performed at the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin for his Runaway Tour.

Post Malone performed at the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin for his Runaway Tour. 2023: Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The album’s lead single, “Flowers,” later reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the longest-running single by a woman solo artist in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 artists have influenced the music industry in many ways, including:

2023: Singer Meghan Trainor released the music video for her song "Mother." For dramatic effect, she had reality superstar Kris Jenner appear in the video.

Singer Meghan Trainor released the music video for her song “Mother.” For dramatic effect, she had reality superstar Kris Jenner appear in the video. 2024: Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Several celebrities, including Ice Spice and Brazilian singer Anitta, attended this stunning event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 10 has witnessed some memorable recordings and performances, including:

2011: As part of her Monster Ball Tour, Lady Gaga performed at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

As part of her Monster Ball Tour, Lady Gaga performed at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. 2019: Pop star Mariah Carey had to cancel her performance at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii due to COVID-19. In her previous 2016 show in Hawaii, she sold out all three shows, selling more than 21,000 tickets.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has also seen changes and challenges on March 10, such as:

2020: Sabrina Carpenter made her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls. She only got to perform for two nights before the doors of Broadway closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The years 2020 and 2021 were rough on Top 40 artists, with venue closures and show cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the years to follow, wonderful performances by some of the biggest names in the Top 40 boosted everyone’s spirits.