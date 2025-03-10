USF Women’s Lacrosse Debuts With Record Crowd, Historic Win

USF’s new women’s lacrosse team broke Florida’s attendance record as 2,386 fans watched them dominate Kennesaw State University with 19 goals in their opening game.

Head coach Mindy McCord shared her vision for the program. ““It’s such an honor and privilege to coach this team,” McCord shared with thatssotampa.com. “It’s an incredible feeling to be part of something brand new. Years from now, we’ll look back and say, ‘We were the first.’”

The Bulls won again on March 2, beating St. Bonaventure with another 19-goal showing. These two wins got the new program off to a strong start.

New equipment and state-of-the-art facilities show the athletic department’s investment. They’ve also started a mentoring program to help students succeed beyond the field. With success at Louisville and Maryland under her belt, McCord expects the best in both sports and academics. Her results prove it.

Game days come alive with special events, from “Bark in the Park” featuring local pups to celebrations honoring service members.

Local businesses help out through various sponsorships, supporting community programs. Their support helps the program grow. Kids come out in numbers to training clinics where they pick up lacrosse basics. These events help grow the sport throughout Tampa Bay.

The new team shows USF’s commitment to growing athletics. It opens up more opportunities for students.

