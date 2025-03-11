KFC Brings Back Fan Favorite Side at Five Tampa Locations For Limited Time

Starting March 10, 2025, KFC is bringing their beloved Potato Wedges back to five locations around Tampa. This is the first time these fan-favorites have shown up on menus since they disappeared in 2020.

“Many factors go into selecting test markets, including representation of national QSR consumer trends for gauging customer feedback,” said a KFC spokesperson and reported by Southern Living.

Looking to get your hands on some wedges? You can find them at the stores on Kennedy Boulevard or Gandy Boulevard in Tampa. If you’re in St. Petersburg, check out the location on 34th Street. They’re also available at Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale and Broadway Avenue in Bartow.

Loyal fans weren’t quiet about it – over 4,800 people signed petitions asking for these crispy potatoes to come back. Just remember: you’ll need to go to the restaurants yourself, since they won’t be available on delivery apps.

Why did they choose Tampa as a testing market? Tampa’s mix of food preferences matches what people eat across America, making it just right for testing if these wedges should make a nationwide comeback. If the test goes well, we might see them everywhere.

These wedges are special. Each one has a crunchy outside but stays soft inside. You can dip them in KFC’s famous gravy or try them with other sauces.

When KFC simplified their menu in 2020, the wedges got the boot. Now, fans are all over social media getting excited about their possible return.

The next couple of weeks are crucial. KFC’s keeping track of how well they sell and what people think. Whether these fan-favorite wedges come back for good depends on what Tampa thinks of them.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.