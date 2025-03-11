Snuggle With Baby Kangaroos at Clearwater Marine Aquarium During Spring Break

Looking for a fun activity to do with the kids during spring break? Two adorable baby kangaroos are coming to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, but only for a few weeks! Starting March 14, you can meet two baby kangaroos, Bindi and Irwin, with the new “Pouch Pals Baby Roo Encounter“.

“We are thrilled to welcome these kangaroos to our animal family,” said Joe Handy to Tampa Bay Parenting.

The visits happen under the watch of Brian Braitsch from Amazing Animals, Inc. His expert team brings years of experience in teaching about and caring for many different animals.

To join in, you’ll need regular admission tickets too on top of the $49.95 encounter pass. Adults pay $41.95, kids 3-11 cost $32.95, and seniors get in for $39.95.

There are deals available for military members, teachers, and people celebrating birthdays. These discounts help make the experience more affordable for certain groups.

This new addition fits well with the aquarium’s educational goals. While sea life is still their main thing – like their work with Winter the Dolphin – this temporary feature brings something different to visitors. eople get to see animal care happening right in front of them. The up-close meetings show what goes into raising healthy animals.

Even though kangaroos might seem weird at a sea life center, the staff thinks these hopping guests will draw lots of interested visitors through spring. Each visit includes cool facts about marsupial life. People learn about how they grow, what they eat, and how they act in the wild.

While everyone enjoys meeting the joeys, these visits really help the young kangaroos develop. Meeting small groups of people helps them become more social.

This fresh idea shows how the aquarium keeps trying new things. It adds more depth to their goal of teaching people about protecting wildlife. These unique encounters only last until April 20, so don’t miss out!

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.