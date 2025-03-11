Super Bowl Champ Isaiah Rodgers Receives Key to City

Relocated Eagles fans, friends, family, (and hundreds of others watching on a city live stream) gathered at Hanna Ave City Center to watch Tampa Mayor Jane Castor present Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers with the Key to the City on March 7.

“Isaiah has not only made our city proud, but he’s shown the world what it means to be a true Tampa success story,” said Mayor Castor in a recent interview.

Coming back home after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, the 2016 Blake High grad is returning as a champion. People can watch it live on 10 Tampa Bay + on several streaming platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The place will be full of family members and former classmates. The Blake High cheerleaders will be there to welcome back their local star who first made waves as an Indianapolis Colt in 2020.

He made his mark as a tough defensive back at UMass. Though few colleges wanted him, he earned a scholarship and worked his way to All-American honors, proving everyone wrong.

His bold move to Philadelphia after three years with Indianapolis paid off when the Eagles won it all. Now he’s among the NFL’s best players.

This honor adds to Tampa’s history of celebrating people who excel in sports and life. The city keeps supporting young athletes and students working toward their goals.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.