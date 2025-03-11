Tank Tops Are Trendy Again

Getty Images / sibway

Tank tops are all the rage again, and one might wonder, when were they not? Trends come and go, and while it’s possible you’ve been wearing tank tops every summer, regardless of trends, you can happily note that when you’re sporting your tank top this year, you are very much in the trends. A new article from British Vogue lays out the top trends in spring and summer fashion around the world, and tank tops are very much a thing.

Tank Tops Take Center Stage on the Runway

According to British Vogue, tank tops have been popular on the runways for a long time, and this season was no exception. The difference is that for the spring and summer 2025 season, tank tops are moved from being the “quiet foundation for outfits” to taking the center stage, with Vogue stating, “the basic was a clincher of looks at Rabanne (worn as a dress, with silver chainmail detailing atop), Willy Chavarria (worn with belted wide-leg trousers), 16Arlington (knitted and sheer), Ralph Lauren (worn with a high-waisted, embellished gold skirt) and Stella McCartney,” the latter where tanks were emblazoned with different words in small print. As for the neckline, Vogue says that the “classic scooped neckline was a resounding winner.”

Last spring and summer, tanks were hot, too. In July 2024, Vogue published an article with some tips on the perfect tank look. A few of their favorites were the “Classic White Ribbed Tank With a Denim Midiskirt,” “Cherry Red Cashmere Tank With a Pajama-Like Pant” and “Nautical Striped Tank With an Eyelet Midiskirt.”

The tank top has been around for longer than you may expect. It actually dates back several centuries, and according to Undersuumers, ” The term “tank top” was coined in the 1920s, and it referred to the sleeveless undershirt that was worn underneath a suit jacket or vest.” They add that the definition of a tank top is simply “tank top is a sleeveless shirt with thin straps and a low neckline.”

I’m super happy that tank tops are still in style. There’s something that’s simple and beautiful about wearing a tank top in the summer, and tanks are so versatile. There aren’t many other clothing items where you can dress that item up or down, wearing it with everything from pajamas to a super dressy skirt for a night out. I say, long live the tank top. Now, if we could just bring back flare and low-rise pants for good.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.