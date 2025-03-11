TEDx Returns to Tampa After Nine-Year Break With “Lift As You Climb” Event

After a nine-year gap, TEDx is coming back to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts on May 2. The talks will reach millions online through TEDx’s YouTube channel, which has 40 million subscribers and billions of total views.

When TEDx was last in Tampa in 2016, it sparked discussions about urban development and innovation. This time, the 2025 event focuses on collective success and community support.

The day-long event will feature 10 influential speakers. Attendance is capped at 1,000 attendees. They’ve announced four speakers so far: Tampa General Hospital’s John D. Couris, Brian Murphy of ReliaQuest, actor Tim DeKay, and Dan Toomey from Good Work.

Each presenter brings their own expertise. The lineup includes Couris speaking about health care transformation, Murphy sharing cyber security advances, DeKay reflecting on “White Collar,” and Toomey exploring storytelling techniques.

“Imagine walking into a room and feeling like every conversation could spark the next big thing. That’s TEDxTampa,” said event organizer Harikrishna Patel to thatssotampa.com.

The event, themed “Lift As You Climb,” will explore ideas about success and community impact. Local organizers Harikrishna and Krishna Patel are leading the planning efforts.

Before the main event, attendees can network at the Tampa Museum of Art starting 5:45 p.m.

The chosen locations are meaningful, the Straz Center is known for hosting educational events, while the Museum of Art has a history of bringing the community together.

