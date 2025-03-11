This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 11

March 11 isn’t just a random date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. Legendary artists dropped chart-topping singles and albums, announcing their arrival onto the mainstream music scene. Others signed multimillion-dollar contracts. Check out these and other significant moments that changed the music industry on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date was a career-defining moment for upcoming and legendary artists:

1997: Scarface dropped his fourth studio album, The Untouchable. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly charts.

Cultural Milestones

Several artists broke cultural barriers by winning prestigious accolades, topping the charts, or closing lucrative music deals on March 11:

1970: Aretha Franklin won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female for “Share Your Love With Me.” The Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male went to Joe Simon for “The Chokin’ Kid.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 11 was also a sad moment for music fans following the death of a pioneering artist and the start of a murder lawsuit:

2024: Renowned as the first female gangster rapper, BO$$ died from kidney failure at 54.

March 11 helped shape the music industry in different ways. Bow Wow continued to wow fans with his hit singles, while Janet Jackson smiled all the way to the bank with her new record deal. Following these events, the future looks bright for the Hip-Hop and R&B industry.