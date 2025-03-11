This Day in Top 40 History: March 11

From Grammy Award ceremonies to canceled events and notable performances, March 11 marks an important day in Top 40 music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

We saw some ground-breaking hits and milestones on March 11, including:

1970: At the 12th Annual Grammy Awards, pop singer Harry Nilsson won Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, Male, for his version of “Everybody’s Talkin’” from the soundtrack of the movie Midnight Cowboy.

Cultural Milestones

From record-breaking ticket sales to sold-out performances, March 11 saw several cultural milestones:

2009: Pop diva Britney Spears performed at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Her presentation was remarkable as it featured glamor, multiple costume changes, dazzling light shows, and excited fans singing along to her songs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We nod our heads to these inspiring performances from around the world:

2017: Singers Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig performed at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

COVID-19 caused serious restrictions and cancelations for performers, including for these Top 40 artists:

2020: The Treeford Music Festival, featuring indie performers and pop stars, was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Top 40 artists and music continue to evolve and influence up-and-coming artists. While we saw setbacks from the pandemic, we moved past it; music prevailed and lifted us up.