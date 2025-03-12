Celebrity Clapbacks We’ll Never Forget

Nobody likes being on the receiving end of a clapback. But watching one unfold? Now, that’s entertaining. If you’re not familiar with the term, Merriam-Webster defines a clapback as “to respond quickly and sharply to criticism.” And celebrities? Oh, they’ve mastered the art.

Most of the time, celebrities ignore the shade thrown their way. But every now and then, they reach their limit. And when they do, the internet never forgets. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity clapbacks we’ll never forget.

Whitney Houston vs. Diane Sawyer (2002)

Imagine someone repeatedly questioning you about your body. That’s exactly what happened in 2002 when Diane Sawyer kept pressing Whitney Houston about her weight. Whitney, never one to hold back, gave Diane the attitude she deserved, making this one of the most talked-about interviews in history. People still reference this iconic moment today.

Zendaya vs. Giuliana Rancic (2015)

In 2015, an episode of E!’s Fashion Police took a turn when Giuliana Rancic made an offensive comment about Zendaya’s faux locs. She claimed they overwhelmed Zendaya’s frame and that they probably smelled “like patchouli oil or weed.”

Zendaya didn’t let it slide. She responded in an Instagram post, not with anger, but with a well-worded lesson on respect and cultural appreciation. Even years later, her response is still seen as one of the most graceful and powerful celebrity clapbacks.

Daniel Radcliffe vs. A Reporter (2015)

This was a huge “yikes” moment. When a reporter suggested that Daniel Radcliffe wasn’t the typical romantic lead in Horns because people still saw him as a child actor, he fired back with this unforgettable line:

“Well, the male population has had no problem sexualizing Emma Watson immediately.” That response truly shut down the double standard real quick.

Taylor Swift vs. Ellen DeGeneres (2012)

Back in 2012, Ellen DeGeneres kept teasing Taylor Swift about her love life, repeatedly suggesting that she and Zac Efron were dating. Although Swift denied it multiple times.

As Swift appears to become uncomfortable with the line of questioning, DeGeneres moves on to a new subject. This time, DeGeneres wants to know who the song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is about. Her way to do so involves displaying images of Swift and various men and instructing Swift to ring a bell when they land on the right guy.

Clearly uncomfortable, Swift didn’t clap back immediately. But she later teamed up with Zac Efron and sang an entire song about how awkward Ellen had made things. A clapback in song? We like it!

Taylor Swift vs. Nancy O’Dell (2015)

Taylor Swift isn’t one to let interviewers get away with sexist remarks either. Case in point: In 2015, Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell suggested Swift would be leaving the Grammys with more than just a trophy, saying: “I just wanted to show the legs, because you’re going to walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight… I think lots of men?”

Swift didn’t hesitate to shut that down: “I’m not going to walk home with any men tonight. I’m going to hang out with my friends and then I go home to the cats.”

As if that wasn’t enough, she added, “Men get me in trouble!” before moving on. Making it clear she was not here for that kind of talk.

Mayim Bialik vs. A Clueless Interviewer (2014)

Most people know Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory or maybe her time hosting Jeopardy!. But in real life? She’s not just playing a smart character—she’s a neuroscientist.

During a 2014 red carpet interview at the SAG Awards, an interviewer asked if people assume she’s good at math just because of her role on TV.

Spoiler alert: She is. Not only can she do calculus in her sleep, but she has publicly taught, written a book on the science of parenting, and given lectures on STEM careers. The interviewer definitely picked the wrong person to underestimate.

Scarlett Johansson vs. A Very Odd Question (2024)

During a 2024 interview about Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson had enough of an interviewer’s odd question about her underwear. When asked, she calmly shut it down with: “You’re like the fifth person that’s asked me that today. What is going on? Since when did people start asking each other about, in interviews, about their underwear?”

Sydney Sweeney vs. Body Shamers (2024)

In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney found herself in the spotlight after paparazzi snapped photos of her in a bikini in her own backyard. People wasted no time in trashing Sydney’s physical appearance.

But guess what? Sydney didn’t back down. Being the absolute legend she is, she posted a clapback on her Instagram. In a video, she showed some of the cruel comments people made about her body. One user even wrote, “No way that’s her. Looks like a lion seal during breeding season.” Seriously, who says stuff like that?

But Sydney didn’t stop there. She included a montage of herself crushing hardcore workouts and getting stronger. That’s what we call a legendary “Bye haters!” clapback.

Simone Biles vs. A Former Teammate (2024)

After the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles had a bit of a clapback moment. MyKayla Skinner, a former teammate, had previously criticized other gymnasts, saying they lacked talent and work ethic. Simone, who’s now one of the most decorated American gymnasts in Olympic history, shared a powerful Instagram post with pictures of her and her teammates celebrating their gold medal win.

She captioned the post with, “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” followed by emojis of a heart and a gold medal. Clearly, this was a response to Skinner’s comments about the current team not having the same level of talent.

After facing backlash, Skinner made a video saying her words were “misunderstood” and later apologized publicly. But Simone’s clapback? Still unforgettable.

Serena Williams vs. Criticizing Questions (2012)

In 2012, Serena Williams found herself in the middle of a heated debate after she performed a crip walk (a dance often associated with gang culture) after defeating Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics. She was asked at a press conference if she regretted doing the dance.

Her response? She said, “First of all, it was just a dance. I didn’t know that’s what it was called. Second, why are you asking me that? If anything, you should be trying to ask me questions to lift me up, not bring such things up. I’m done with that question.”

Fast forward to February 2025, and Serena made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show at the Super Bowl. What did she do? She busted out the same crip walk, proving she doesn’t care about anyone’s judgments. Now that’s a clapback that stands the test of time.

These moments prove that when celebrities fight back, they do it in style. Whether it’s calling out sexism, shutting down rude comments, or flipping an awkward situation on its head, these responses will never be forgotten.

