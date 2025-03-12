Keke Palmer Asked Claressa Shields When Will She Knockout Remy Ma

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Claressa Shields speaks onstage during the 2024 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports at Cipriani Wall Street on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images for WSF)

Now Ms. Keke… Keke Palmer recently interviewed professional boxer, Claressa Shields and actress, Ryan Destiny and she wasted no time making a few comments. Although Shields has been a professional boxer for a few years, recently the drama amid her personal life has taken over her life and reputation.

The world champion is in the middle of a bit of a love triangle as she has been known to now be in a relationship with rapper, Papoose, after drama with his estranged wife, Remy Ma. The couple had a heated exchange on social media regarding their status and drama that has went down between the couple.

In 2024, Papoose and Shields’ romance went public following the feud with rapper, Remy Ma. Following Remy Ma’s social media outrage regarding the affair, the drama between the couple and social media gossip regarding the women began.

During their conversation on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Palmer asked Shields, “When are you going to knock out Remy Ma?” Although Palmer is known to joke around, many reacted in the comments and on social media that this may have been a bit messy.

Following the question, Palmer, SHields, and Destiny laughed it off and made light of the moment. Shields discussed that she was not into the internet drama as much, but the internet is a lot. She never directly answered the question as she shifted the focus more onto her career.

“Everything trends for a moment and then it goes away,” she stated as part of her answer to the question. Shields went on to discuss her movies, boxing career, and more as she stated many did not know of her before the drama but that is her focus.

