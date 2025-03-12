Tampa Is A Top St. Patrick’s Day Destination With River Festival & Bar Crawls

Tampa comes alive this March with three days of St. Patrick’s celebrations. The city’s Irish spirit shows through bar crawls, a lively river festival, and a downtown parade that spotlights Tampa as a top spot for Celtic festivities. We even ranked #21 for best places to go for St. Patrick’s Day, according to Wallethub.

Starting March 15, party-goers can join the St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at MacDinton’s. The fun moves to American Social until late. Twenty bucks gets you drink deals, welcome shots, and a chance to enter the costume contest.

Irish 31 turns its Hyde Park, Westchase, and Seminole spots into three-day party zones. Each place comes alive with live music, special drinks, and good food. Have a pet? Take a picture of your furry friend in Irish gear for the St. Puptrick’s contest. The winning photo gets a $100 Irish 31 Gift Card & Tito’s Vodka for Dog People Gift Basket!

At World of Beer, Irish brunch takes over March 15-16. From 11 to 2, folks wearing green can enjoy food while keeping up with social media updates.

Since 2013, the River O’ Green Festival has transformed the Hillsborough River into an emerald wonder. This popular event brings huge crowds to downtown. The family-friendly parade ends the celebrations with music, floats, and local groups showing their Irish spirit. Officials remind everyone to plan their rides early because streets get packed quickly.

Over in Pinellas, Downtown Dunedin throws one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties in the state! Celebrate with live music, food, cold brews, drinks, and craft vendors in downtown Dunedin at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, Pioneer Park, and along Main Street.

These events bring a rush of customers to downtown shops and restaurants as people fill the area throughout the weekend.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.