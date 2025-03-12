Tampa’s Jackson House Foundation Seeks Architects To Fix Up Historic Building

The hunt is on for talented architects and engineers to help restore Tampa’s 100-year-old Jackson House, an important piece of African-American history. The Tampa City Council is ready to support this important project.

This historic building from the early 1900s was a safe haven for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Famous musicians like Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown, and Ray Charles once performed here. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. even stayed here when visiting Tampa.

“What we are doing is, restoring a historic house that has made an impact both economically, musically and in any way, form and fashion from an educational perspective,” said Carolyn Collins, Chair of the Jackson House Foundation to fox13 news.com.

While recent weather and COVID-19 delayed things, the project is now moving forward with strong support from the city. They plan to modernize the building while keeping its historic character.

During segregation, the Jackson House was a welcoming spot for Black visitors. Community members helped shape its future by suggesting ideas for music venues and meeting spaces.

The city pitched in with funding and quick permit approvals to help speed things up. The foundation believes this work is essential to preserve Tampa’s history for future generations. Community feedback helped guide many decisions about the building’s future. People shared their thoughts through meetings and written comments about what made this landmark special.

One of Tampa’s biggest preservation projects ever, this project will blend historical features with modern updates, creating a space that works for today while remembering its past.

