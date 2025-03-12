This Day in Top 40 History: March 12

March 12 is significant in Top 40 music history. From Adele topping the charts and pop stars appearing on Saturday Night Live to artists giving great performances and creating music for movies, this was a memorable day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for March 12 include chart-topping hits and a noteworthy world tour performance:

2011: Adele topped the Billboard Top 200 chart with her album 21. She remains one of the most recognized pop superstars.

Adele topped the Billboard Top 200 chart with her album 21. She remains one of the most recognized pop superstars. 2011: Adele’s “Someone Like You” was No.1 in the U.K.

Adele’s “Someone Like You” was No.1 in the U.K. 2019: Shawn Mendes performed at the Mercedes-Benz Arean in Berlin, Germany. His whirlwind world tour began in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and ended in Mexico City, Mexico.

Cultural Milestones

On March 12, artists used the power of their voices to move and evoke emotion and make political statements:

1975: Swedish supergroup ABBA began working on the song “Mamma Mia.” It later became the soundtrack to the hit movie of the same name featuring Meryl Streep and Pierce Bronson.

Swedish supergroup ABBA began working on the song “Mamma Mia.” It later became the soundtrack to the hit movie of the same name featuring Meryl Streep and Pierce Bronson. 2021: Pop singer Sam Smith discussed the controversy over gendered categories at the BRIT Awards. He expressed hope that the traditionally gender-oriented awards would one day embrace all of society.

Pop singer Sam Smith discussed the controversy over gendered categories at the BRIT Awards. He expressed hope that the traditionally gender-oriented awards would one day embrace all of society. 2023: One Republic performed at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australia. This GRAMMY-nominated po-rock band from Colorado Springs, Colorado, had several chart-topping songs, including “I Ain’t Worried,” which featured in the 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several memorable performances occurred on March 12, including:

2007: Amy Winehouse appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman. She performed her hit song “Rehab” from her album Back to Black.

Amy Winehouse appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman. She performed her hit song “Rehab” from her album Back to Black. 2022: Morgan Wallen performed at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, as part of his Dangerous Tour.

Morgan Wallen performed at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, as part of his Dangerous Tour. 2024: Singer Powfu had a sold-out show at the Subterranean in Chicago, Illinois. Other performing artists at the show included Cody Lawless and Jomie.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant changes and challenges occurred on March 12, influencing the music industry:

2012: Superstar Miley Cyrus appeared with her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, at the premiere of his hit movie The Hunger Games.

Superstar Miley Cyrus appeared with her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, at the premiere of his hit movie The Hunger Games. 2021: As COVID-19 swept the world, music venues closed and performances across all genres were canceled, changing how consumers and fans enjoyed their favorite music.

March 12, 2020, saw shows canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Since then, pop star performances and music festivals have returned, demonstrating the power of music to bind the community.