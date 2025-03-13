Chris Brown Responds to ‘Residuals’ Challenge, Hints at 2025 Tour Annoucenment
Chris Brown has had a career, but he’s certainly not stopping anytime soon. Recently, his “Residuals” challenge has taken the R&B vocalists by storm. Singer, Tank, started it off and has since led to a version done by Latocha Scott, R. Kelly, and hundreds of fans!
The 35-year-old singer recently responded to all of the love and support online. The song originally was released in April 2024 and has since gained over 35 million views on YouTube. Earlier this week, he showed his love and gratitude for the success of the song and the challenge on Instagram.
“I just wanna take this time to show my thanks and love for everyone who is doing the ‘Residuals’ challenge. I’m glad it’s giving people the opportunity to be seen and heard. Real R&B isn’t dead, and I thank you for showing me that,” wrote Brown.
Chris Brown Hints at Tour Announcement
Following the success of the song and challenge, many fans have been urging for a tour announcement from the artist. After many videos of people begging for the tour announcement, Brown responded to those comments as well.
“And I see all y’all in my comments asking about tour dates… N***a they coming!” wrote Brown. Last year he ended his ‘11:11‘ tour by telling fans, “See you next year.”
One of the more viral versions of the “Residuals” challenge was done behind prison bars. That’s right, R. Kelly dropped his version from behind bars via a phone call. Producer Rodney L. East shared Kelly’s version on social media and has since gained tons of traction and social media comments.