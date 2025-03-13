Rays Cancel $1.3 Billion Stadium Project: What’s Next For The Team?

It’s been a roller coaster of emotions figuring out where the Rays will be playing in the 2026 season and beyond. Speculations of selling the team, moving to Tampa, or folding all together have been thrown around. In an unexpected turn of events, the Tampa Bay Rays abandoned their ambitious plans for a new $1.3 billion stadium, leaving them without a home once their Tropicana Field lease ends in 2027.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment,” the Rays stated in a social media post.

The MLB team ran out of options as they faced a March 31 deadline. The stadium was meant to be the centerpiece of a massive $6.5 billion redevelopment of St. Petersburg’s Historic Gas Plant District, covering 86 acres downtown.

Steinbrenner Field in Tampa will serve as a temporary home for 2025. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg plans to fix up hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field before the 2026 season begins.

With MLB pushing current owner Stu Sternberg to sell, two potential buyers are standing by. This change in ownership puts the team’s future location up in the air.

The original plan had the city and county sharing the costs. Rising prices, building delays, and poor attendance pushed the Rays to back out. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala wants Sternberg to return public money spent on the failed project.

Plans for a Black history museum and affordable housing are now uncertain. Back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton delayed work and dramatically increased costs.

Team leaders met with city officials before canceling the deal. Sternberg mentioned wanting to stay in Tampa Bay, but nothing is guaranteed.

While it may seem far away, 2027 will be here in a blink of an eye. The Rays haven’t revealed where they might end up permanently.

