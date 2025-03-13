Shaquille O’Neal Responds to Jess Hilarious’ Comments Comparing His Love Life to Ne-Yo’s Polyamorous Lifestyle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal attends a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks on December 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 110-102. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like Shaq is not too happy about some comments recently made by Jess Hilarious. Shaquille O’Neal has always been one to not be so public about his love life, but Jess decided to spill the beans on some of it while on The Breakfast Club Morning Show.

Recently, Jess discussed being over at Shaq’s house and described him and his love life as similar to Ne-Yo, who has been heavily in the blogs for having multiple girlfriends who all know about each other.

“I’m at Shaq’s house yesterday, right?” Jess Hilarious stated. “And… Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b****es, big booties in there… Four white women. No, [Shaq would not want me to say this]. I don’t give a hot goddamn if I don’t get invited again.”

Her cohosts, Charlamagne and DJ Envy went on to ask her if she would return, “Nah, I don’t know if I’ma go back or not. Two of ’em was bad, the other ones, they were getting there. But I couldn’t believe, four white women.”

After these comments found their way to social media, Shaq didn’t hold back from responding to the footage of Jess bringing up his personal life. In a very Shaq and light-hearted way, he commented on social media of the clip, “Dam jess.”

Many have begun to question whether or not Jess crossed the line by exposing something that Shaq may have not given her permission to share. Since Shaq is not flaunting his relationships and lifestyle around, some feel that it should have been something she stayed quiet about since it’s not her business to share.

“That’s why you don’t let anyone in your house,” left one commenter. Another commented, “Just putting all his business out there. That’s crazy 🤦🏾‍♂️”

What do you think?

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!