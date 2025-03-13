TDE Expands Into Film with An Action Horror Film ‘The Zone’

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the powerhouse behind some of hip-hop’s biggest names, is stepping into the world of film with the launch of its brand-new division: TDE Films!

According to Deadline, the first project on deck is an urban action horror flick called The Zone, created in partnership with 20th Century Studios. The script was written by X-Men screenwriter David Hayter, and Dallas Jackson is set to direct. While details on the plot are still under wraps, we do know it comes with a “high concept sci-fi twist.”

TDE’s founder, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, is pumped about the move, and told the outlet:

“This partnership with 20th Century Fox aligns strongly with our mission at Top Dawg Entertainment—to innovate, elevate and expand the cultural conversation. Together, we’re building a bridge between music and film that will leave a lasting impact on audiences around the world.”

But that’s not all: Kendrick Lamar, one of TDE’s biggest stars, is diving into the film world, too! He’s teaming up with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Dave Free, on a new live-action comedy. According to Variety, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 4, 2025, and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

