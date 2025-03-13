This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 13

Many notable events, moments, and performances have made music headlines on March 13. Redman entertained his fans by releasing a surprise mixtape, and Lil Wayne dropped another chart-topping hit. Discover more memorable events that occurred on March 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 13 saw artists release breakthrough hits, lead singles, and new albums:

Rick Ross released “Thug Cry” from his sixth studio album, Mastermind. The song received Gold certification for over 500,000 sales and digital streams. 2020: Lil Uzi Vert released his reissue studio album, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2.

Cultural Milestones

On March 13 we saw several major events and cultural milestones:

Tinie Tempah’s hit debut single “Pass Out” reached the top spot on the UK Singles and the UK Hip-Hop/R&B charts. 2024: NSYNC performed together for the first time since 2013 at Justin Timberlake’s pre-album launch concert. During the concert, the band released a new song titled “Paradise.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry experienced various changes and tragic moments on March 13:

Michael Jackson refinanced his Neverland Ranch to save it from a public auction. 2014: A drunk driver killed two people and injured 23 others by crashing his car through barricades erected for the South by Southwest Festival. Two more people died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

March 13 is a day to remember in Hip-Hop and R&B history. Legendary artists dropped their follow-up albums, while others climbed up the charts. This date also saw notable performances and band reunions.