This Day in Top 40 History: March 13

With notable performances, milestone concerts, and Cher hitting the charts at the age of 53, March 13 was a big day in Top 40 history. NSYNC reunited with Justin Timberlake for a one-night concert that thrilled boy band fans, and Mariah Carey made a COVID-19-oriented video about the importance of washing our hands during the pandemic.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 13 had its share of big hits and milestone announcements:

1999: Pop diva Cher’s “Believe” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This song remained No. 1 for four weeks and was a worldwide sensation.

2024: The OUTLOUD Music Festival announced its lineup for 2024, which included Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, and Diplo. The festival was held in June at West Hollywood Park, California, to help celebrate Pride Month.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 music enthusiasts enjoyed live March 13 performances by their favorite artists, and many planned their vacations and lives around concerts:

2017: Justin Bieber performed in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his Purpose World Tour. This was Bieber’s third worldwide tour and one of the highest-grossing.

2024: Justin Timberlake reunited with the boy band NSYNC for a one-night gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. NSYNC is one of the most important bands in Top 40 music history, with its blockbuster stadium tours, high-quality music videos, and knock-out choreography.

2024: The Pitchfork Music Festival announced its summer lineup. The 19th festival was a milestone because its organizers revealed it would be the last.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We nod our heads to the following March 13 performances:

2017: Adele performed in Adelaide, Australia, as part of her first tour of the country. This concert took place at the Adelaide Oval.

2019: Singer Post Malone played at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of his European tour. Fans were enthralled by his powerful performance.

2024: The Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny played at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 13 saw industry changes and challenges, including pop stars appearing on odd TV shows and accidents at music festivals:

2014: In a tragic accident, two people were killed at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, when a driver fleeing police crashed his vehicle into the crowd. The incident also injured 23.

2020: Pop diva Mariah Carey posted a video of herself and her two children washing their hands to "Ol' Dirty Bastard." This was a lighthearted way to show the importance of washing our hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As spring approaches, organizers of summer music festivals begin to announce their lineups so fans can anticipate the fun and camaraderie of these events. COVID-19 greatly impacted the music industry as the pandemic raged across the world on March 13.