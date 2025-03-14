Locals Think The Rays Should Build The Next Stadium in These Areas

When the news broke yesterday about the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal getting cut, comments flooded the social media posts with 2 messages from fans: Stu needs to sell the team, or move the team to Tampa.

The idea of the Rays moving to Tampa is not new. People are on the fence about it on both sides, saying that the traffic in the Tampa area is already a nightmare and would only get worse with a new baseball stadium. Others are saying that moving the team across the bridge won’t really fix the attendance issue, if you have an owner that doesn’t seem to care about the players or community.

Still, debates on social media and Reddit are taking over, discussing possible scenarios of where the Rays could move if the team decides to leave St. Petersburg. So just for fun, we’re sharing our favorite suggestions we’ve seen from locals for new site for the Rays

Ybor Gas Worx

With the announcement of the 50-plus-acre Gas Worx district, everyone immediately thought a new baseball stadium would fit perfectly. A late pitch was even made for the Tampa stadium in 2023. The pitched design showed the stadium just South of Ybor City and the Selmon Expressway. Another plan puts the new stadium in “Ybor Harbor”, the area around Adamo between Channelside and 22nd. A Reddit user did point out that the land has already been approved for development, so you never know!

Tampa Dog Track

One of the most upvoted suggestions on the Reddit thread was moving the stadium to the Tampa Dog Track in Sulphur Springs. It’s kind of a win-win scenario where the area could get a huge influx in cash that is desperately needed. It could also be an opportunity to revitalize or repurpose the water tower next door. The only downside is the location would make 275 a bigger clown show than it is now and some restructuring of highway exits would be needed.

Westshore or Citrus Park Mall

We KNOW there are already plans for the new Westshore Plaza, but doesn’t a new baseball stadium sound so much better than more ‘luxury’ apartments? If that’s not an option – Citrus Park Mall could work.

Some people have also thrown around he idea of using the Fairgrounds, but with the Amphitheatre and space for the Florida State Fair, it seems like the most complicated option. Of course there are debby downers who say get rid of the team all together and move to a city like Nashville or Montreal.

What do you think will happen with the Rays next year?

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.