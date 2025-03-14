MTV Movie & TV Awards On Hold for Second Year in a Row

The MTV Movie & TV Awards won’t be happening for the second year in a row, according to Deadline. MTV paused the show last year with hopes of bringing it back this year, but the show is still on hold. According to the report, they plan to update everyone once the new details are ready.

The awards show has been a fan favorite since it began in 1992, but it hasn’t been as popular recently. Last year, the show was supposed to air live, but things went off track when Drew Barrymore, who was supposed to host, stepped down because of the Writers Guild of America strike. This led to the cancellation of the live broadcast, and a new version of the event was made instead.

Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer, explained to E! News that the team is figuring out the best way to deliver a “fan first awards show” and has decided to move away from a live event. The new show will still feature exclusive sneak peeks, fun categories, and surprise moments, celebrating the best in film and TV over the past year.

In 2020, the show didn’t happen because of COVID-19. Instead, MTV aired a special called MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, which highlighted past awards shows.

And if you thought the MTV awards had a rough time, it wasn’t just them. The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, which were supposed to be held in Paris, were also canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war, making it the first time in 30 years that the EMAs were called off.

