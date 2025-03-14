This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 14

Every day is a new chapter in Hip-Hop and R&B history, and March 14 is no exception. This date saw 2Pac reach the top of the charts while behind bars, making him the first male artist to achieve this rare feat. Meanwhile, Beyonce became the most-awarded female artist in Grammy history with 28 awards. Keep reading to learn other notable events on this day in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

We’ve seen many career-defining albums released on March 14 and a few songs including:

1989: Kool G Rap & DJ Polo released their debut album, Road to the Riches.

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo released their debut album, Road to the Riches. 1995: 2Pac released his third studio album, Me Against the World. The album was an instant hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2Pac released his third studio album, Me Against the World. The album was an instant hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 1995: E-40 dropped his second studio album, In a Major Way. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

E-40 dropped his second studio album, In a Major Way. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: R&B group Kut Klose launched their first and only studio album, Surrender. The album peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

R&B group Kut Klose launched their first and only studio album, Surrender. The album peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2005: R&B group Pretty Ricky released the single “Grind with Me” from their debut album, Bluestars.

R&B group Pretty Ricky released the single “Grind with Me” from their debut album, Bluestars. 2006: E-40 released his ninth studio album, My Ghetto Report Card. It peaked at No. one on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Billboard 200 charts.

E-40 released his ninth studio album, My Ghetto Report Card. It peaked at No. one on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Billboard 200 charts. 2023: Nicki Minaj officially released the single “Red Ruby da Sleeze” from her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. Minaj previously released the song on March 3 as a promotional single.

Cultural Milestones

From artists topping the charts to winning various accolades, March 14 witnessed several cultural milestones:

1980 : Record producer and composer Quincy Jones received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Record producer and composer Quincy Jones received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 1998 : Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on this date.

Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on this date. 2009 : “Right Round” by Flo Rida featuring Kesha reached the top of the UK singles chart.

“Right Round” by Flo Rida featuring Kesha reached the top of the UK singles chart. 2015 : “Dark Sky Paradise” by Big Sean peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Dark Sky Paradise” by Big Sean peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2020: Lil Baby’s second studio album, My Turn, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Lil Baby’s second studio album, My Turn, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. 2021: Beyonce swept four categories at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, with “Black Parade” winning Best R&B Performance and “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. “Brown Skin Girl” won Best Music Video.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date hosted live TV performances by legendary artists and upcoming stars:

1998: The Backstreet Boys debuted on Saturday Night Live, performing their song “As Long As You Love Me.”

The Backstreet Boys debuted on Saturday Night Live, performing their song “As Long As You Love Me.” 2021: Silk Sonic performed the song “Good Golly Miss Molly” as a tribute to Little Richard at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry also experienced various changes and challenges on March 14:

2011 : Blues singer Big Jack Johnson died from an undisclosed illness at 70.

Blues singer Big Jack Johnson died from an undisclosed illness at 70. 2023: Multi-genre musician and songwriter Robert Caldwell died from medication side effects at age 71.

March 14 was a lucky date for many Hip-Hop and R&B icons. Breakthrough hits released on this date received widespread commercial success while etching a name for the contributing artists. New and seasoned musicians performed live on TV, keeping fans entertained.