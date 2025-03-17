How Chris Pratt’s ‘The Electric State’ Character is Similar to His MCU Character Star-Lord

It seems Chris Pratt has a type.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared how he sees a surprising resemblance between his character in The Electric State and his beloved Guardians of the Galaxy alter ego, Star-Lord.

Chris Pratt: “They’re Both Products of the Same Era”

Pratt currently stars in Netflix’s The Electric State with Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. The film follows the story of a world where robots once coexisted with humans—until an uprising led to their banishment into the “Electric State.” Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), an orphaned teenager on a quest to find her brother, was approached by a robot who claimed it knew where he was. Pratt plays Keats, a soldier/smuggler who once fought in the war against the robots but now carries the weight of guilt for his role. He joins Brown on her search, offering his help.

Pratt said of Keats and Star-Lord, “They’re both products of the same era and so there’s a similarity in the sense of nostalgia for an era that’s bygone. Although it’s an alternate version [in The Electric State], it’s the ’90s, and obviously, Quill has all of these pop culture references to the ’80s, things that helped inform him and who he was before he left Earth at 13. Keats is also a product of that time. So, in that regard, they’re similar.”

The soundtracks for both films are incredible (though we’ll admit, we’re partial to the Guardians movie’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 1”). So, that’s yet another similarity between the two.

Aside from the pop culture references and the characters being products of a bygone era, they are also members of a ragtag team who are on missions to help save the world. Pratt also shared how both of his characters go on a journey where they end up finding “something bigger than themselves to fight for and are willing to sacrifice themselves for.”



He added that both characters interact with an animated companion throughout the movie: Star-Lord with the genetically engineered raccoon, bounty hunter, mercenary Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and Keats with his robot friend, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

Pratt rationalized that Keats could have been Peter Quill (Star-Lord) if he hadn’t gone to space, “but instead lived through a robot war and went on the run with his robot friend.”

The Electric State is currently available to stream on Netflix.