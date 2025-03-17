This Day in Top 40 History: March 17

As we move toward the Spring Equinox, we embrace the sun and longer days through the celebration of music. On March 17, one of today’s biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift, launched her ground-breaking Eras Tour, singer Cher appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, and the Billboard Music Awards were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following events made March 17 a day to remember in Top 40 history:

1975: Pop diva Cher appeared on the cover of Time Magazine wearing a glittering gown. She would become one of Top 40’s most prolific artists.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable performances on stage and television from March 17 include:

1968: The Bee Gees appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” This was their American TV debut, and they had a different look than when they became popular disco icons.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Influential events on March 17 include:

2009: Singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011 of alcohol poisoning, appeared in the City of Westminster Magistrates Court in central London to face charges of assaulting a woman at a charity ball. She pleaded not guilty.

