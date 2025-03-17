Yung Miami & 50 Cent’s Flirty & Feisty Exchange

Yung Miami has set social media on fire with her recent comments about 50 Cent, sparking a hilarious back-and-forth with the rap mogul himself.

During an interview with The Shade Room on Wednesday (March 12), the former City Girls star was put on the spot about potential suitors, including 50 Cent, Michael B. Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, and even Tyler Perry. When it came to 50, she made her stance crystal clear—romance? No. Business? Absolutely.

“I f— with 50, I like 50,” she admitted. “I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey. That’s a businessman. Someone I’d love to do business with.”

Of course, 50 Cent wasted no time responding. On Friday (March 14), he hopped on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the interview headline and adding his own cheeky caption:

“Like that she understands I’m a little different, s— Diddy ain’t never getting out baby. Take your time with me be gentle [face blowing a kiss emoji] wit your fine a–!”

Fans immediately jumped in, with one calling 50 “A Menace and a gentleman,” while another joked, “If ‘respond to everything’ was a person….”

But Yung Miami wasn’t about to let him have the last word. In the early hours of Saturday (March 15), she fired off a response on X, cleverly referencing 50’s 2003 classic “Many Men (Wish Death)”:

“Many men wanna [Explicit] this C—…..”

As expected, the internet went wild. “Is this post related to 50 Cent?” one user asked. Another chimed in, “Great 50 response, Miami!”

And in true 50 Cent fashion, he clapped back once again, posting a screenshot of her tweet and writing:

“Wow that was pretty aggressive MANY MEN WANT TO [Eplicit] THIS C—, I just want to have ice cream and go for a walk.”

With these two, the back-and-forth might not be over yet.

