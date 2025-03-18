Tampa Bay Empanada Festival Returns With 100 Varieties, VIP Options

Perry Harvey, Sr. Park (1000 E Harrison St., Tampa, FL 33602) will come alive with flavors as vendors serve up 100 different empanadas on March 29. The delicious event starts at noon.

Chefs from across 17 countries will fill these savory pastries with both traditional fillings and creative new combinations. The eight-hour festival features 25 popular local restaurants showcasing their best work.

Get tickets for the Empanada Festival early for $7 instead of paying $10 at the entrance. Children under 12 get in free, while VIP tickets cost $119.

VIP guests avoid the lines with 11 a.m. entry, unlimited samples, and complimentary drinks at any vendor. They’ll also relax in a private lounge away from the crowd.

The $39 Early Fiesta Pass offers great value with two empanadas, two drinks, and early access to the food. Regular tickets include access to bounce houses and games in the kids’ zone.

See food trucks and chefs making fresh batches throughout the day. Along with empanadas, vendors will offer tacos, arepas, and other Latin street food favorites.

Music sets the mood at the Empanada Festival while local bands and DJs keep the party going. Check out artwork from Tampa’s artists between bites. Grown-ups can play giant yard games with friends.

Top chefs will show off their cooking tricks during live demonstrations. History experts share stories about how these pastries shaped Latin American culture.

Judges will pick winners for both traditional recipes and innovative creations. Vendors interested in participating can sign up – $300 for empanada stands or $350 for other food.

Dogs are welcome but must be on leashes.

