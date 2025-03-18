This Day in Top 40 History: March 18

From long-awaited album releases to chart-topping Top 40 hits from country stars, March 18 marks an interesting day in music history. Gwen Stefani finally launched a solo album after a long hiatus, stars canceled shows due to illness, and the music industry experienced its share of ups and downs.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These events and births on March 18 catapulted Top 40 music into history:

1979: Adam Levine, frontman for the Grammy-winning band Maroon 5, was born in Los Angeles, California. The musician also serves as a coach on the popular musical TV show, The Voice, bringing himself and the band newfound fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We give a nod to these interesting March 18 performances:

2013: Ed Sheeran performed at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The following events highlight how the Top 40 music industry has adapted:

2017: Superstar Katy Perry received the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala for supporting LQBTQ rights. She concluded her speech by saying, “I’ll never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight, and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people.”

We are always amazed and inspired by the Top 40 artists who continue to make amazing music and perform for their loyal fans. March 18 had many notable achievements in the music industry.