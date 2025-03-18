UMG Claps Back at Rapper’s Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

It looks like the rap beef continues to spill into the courtroom! Universal Music Group (UMG) is firing back at Drake after the rapper sued them for defamation over their promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” In a new motion filed Monday, March 17, UMG isn’t mincing words, claiming Drake is just bitter about losing a rap battle he started.

According to court documents as reported by PEOPLE, UMG argues that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked” and is now dragging his own record label into a legal fight in a “misguided attempt to salve his wounds.” The label reportedly insists that while “Not Like Us” is packed with over-the-top insults, Drake himself has used UMG’s platform to promote diss tracks throwing similar jabs at Lamar.

So, what’s got Drake so heated? On “Not Like Us,” Lamar makes some wild accusations, including calling Drake and his associates “certified pedophiles” who should “be registered and placed on neighborhood watch.” But UMG says Drake played right into the feud, even pushing for more drama.

“Drake encouraged the feud,” UMG’s motion reportedly states. “When he felt Lamar was taking too long to respond, Drake dropped another track, goading Lamar to continue. Lamar did just that, and together they released nine diss tracks aimed at each other.”

The filing also points out that Drake had no problem when UMG promoted tracks where he threw shots at Lamar, including allegations of domestic abuse and questioning Lamar’s paternity. But now that the tables have turned? Drake’s calling foul.

“But now, after losing the rap battle, Drake claims that “Not Like Us” is defamatory. It is not,” UMG argues in the motion.

Drake’s lawsuit also claims “Not Like Us” amounts to “second-degree harassment” and that UMG violated New York’s general business laws by promoting the song. But UMG isn’t buying it. They even reminded Drake of his past stance on artistic expression, citing a 2021 petition he signed criticizing how rap lyrics are used as evidence in court.

“Less than three years ago, Drake himself signed a public petition criticizing ‘the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them’ by treating rap lyrics as literal fact,” the motion reads. “Drake was right then and is wrong now.”

Drake initially sued UMG in January, claiming the label knowingly helped turn “Not Like Us” into a viral hit despite its inflammatory lyrics. His suit even alleges that the song’s cover art and music video included imagery resembling law enforcement labels used for sex offend

