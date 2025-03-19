Ma$e Shocks Fans with Talk of Visiting Diddy in Jail

Ma$e has extended some unexpected kindness to Diddy—even as the hip-hop mogul faces sex trafficking charges.

On his sports talk show It Is What It Is (March 17), the former Bad Boy rapper—who once mocked Diddy’s legal troubles—opened up about the situation for the first time. The topic came up when his co-host, Cam’ron, mentioned rumors that Ma$e had a run-in with Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, at Biggie’s mother’s funeral last week.

“I think we looked at each other, but I don’t think he saw me. I would have said what’s up,” Ma$e clarified.

Then came the real shocker—Ma$e said he’d actually be willing to visit his former label boss in jail.

“I mean, if my name was on the list, I’d go visit Puff,” he admitted. “I would visit him, make sure he was good. These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you’re good.”

Fans had a field day reacting to Ma$e’s surprising change of heart, with many calling out the irony of his comments. “Ma$e saying he don’t mind visiting Puff in jail but not when he was free is wild LMAO,” one person joked. Another pointed out how Cam’ron didn’t let it slide, saying, “Cam’ said why didn’t you see him when he was out.” But the real mic-drop moment came when someone said, “Ma$e said ‘I had to wait til the animal was in the cage before I go visit.’” Safe to say, the internet ran with that one!

