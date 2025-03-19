Tampa Parks Need $17M To Fix Hurricane Damage, Some Places Back Open

A pair of hurricanes hit Tampa five months ago, leaving city officials facing a $17 million repair bill for Tampa parks and recreation sites. Crews are still assessing Ballast Point Pier so that expense isn’t even included yet.

The storms caused $30 million in total damage to Tampa. FEMA has provided $29 million, less than half the promised $60 million aid package meant to fix what the storms destroyed.

There are some good signs amid the destruction. Kids are swimming again at Bobby Hicks Pool, while people can grab food at Leons Lobstah Shack in Ballast Point Park. Tennis players have made their way back to their favorite Sandra Freedman Complex.

“The Kwane Doster Community Center in Port Tampa is expected to reopen by the end of this week, but not the Roy Jenkins Pool on Davis Islands. The facility is old and sustained extensive damage. ” said Mayor Jane Castor to fox13 news.com.

The hurricanes hit Tampa with devastating force. Trees fell, buildings flooded, air conditioning broke down, pools cracked, and docks broke apart.

More Tampa parks will reopen next year. Forrest Hills is set to return in April, with other spots opening back up in May.

City officials set aside $14 million for emergencies like this. This emergency fund is separate from the expected FEMA money for storm repairs.

Changes in Washington politics have raised questions about future FEMA payments. New leadership might reduce the repair funds Tampa was expecting to get.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.