Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: March 21-March 23

This weekend, Tampa, Florida, is buzzing with events, offering something for everyone. Explore the creative world at the 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair, enjoy breathtaking views at the Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival, or be amazed by the global talent at UniverSoul Circus. You’ve got live sports, a tribute concert, or a Broadway performance. This weekend promises an unforgettable weekend full of excitement and entertainment.

The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair

What: The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair

The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair When: Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Hyde Park Village, 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park Village, 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa Cost: Free

The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair is a free outdoor event. Stop by Hyde Park Village for fine arts and crafts, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and ceramics. It’s an excellent chance to explore unique creations, interact with talented artists, and experience the vibrant atmosphere of one of Tampa’s most charming neighborhoods.

Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival

What: Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival

Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival When: Friday, March 21, and Sat. March 22, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday, March 21, and Sat. March 22, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa Cost: Adults $25, Child $14, Cars $10, RV/Bus $16

The Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival is perfect for family fun and adventure. Enjoy a weekend of colorful hot air balloons, live music, and exciting performances, including Monster Show Kites. Browse through craft and retail vendor booths, indulge in delicious festival foods, and let the kids have a blast in the Kids Zone. Don’t miss the unforgettable Hot Air Balloon Glow and Laser Show each night, featuring synchronized balloon burns and lasers. Tethered hot air balloon rides are available for even more fun.

UniverSoul Circus

W hat: UniverSoul Circus

UniverSoul Circus When: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon, 3:30, and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at noon, 3, and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available)

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon, 3:30, and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at noon, 3, and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available) Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Sports Authority, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Sports Authority, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

The UniverSoul Circus delivers a global celebration of talent and culture. This electrifying show, featuring superstars from five continents, fuses world music, Afrobeats, and vibrant African dance styles. There will be over a dozen exciting and culturally diverse performances. Witness jaw-dropping acts such as a Chinese troupe flying high on three trapezes, thrilling motorcycle flips, and much more.

Other Events

This weekend, Tampa offers a variety of exciting events, from thrilling sports action to live performances. Whether you’re attending a softball game, rocking out at a tribute concert, or enjoying a Broadway performance, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore:

USF Softball vs. ECU: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. at University of South Florida Athletics, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. at University of South Florida Athletics, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa The Cars Tribute Show: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Wild Rover Brewing Company, 13921 Lynmar Blvd., Tampa

Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Wild Rover Brewing Company, 13921 Lynmar Blvd., Tampa Blockbuster Broadway: Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Straz Center, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa

