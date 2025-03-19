This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 19

March 19 has seen many moments that helped make Hip-Hop and R&B into the industry it is today. It marks the birthday of American R&B singer Ruth Pointer, who was born in 1946 and rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the influential vocal group, The Pointer Sisters. On this day in 1988, music legend Michael Jackson started construction on his 2,800-acre private amusement park in Santa Barbara, California. He named the property Neverland after the fantasy island in the children’s book Peter Pan, and it was a place where kids could enjoy themselves and forget their worries.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 19 has hosted the release of some of hip-hop and R&B’s greatest hits and albums:

2019: American rapper and singer Tierra Whack released the single “Unemployed,” for which her mother allegedly helped her write the hook.

2021: Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste brought out his sixth studio album, We Are, through Verve Records. Following its release, the album earned Batiste 11 nominations at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and won in five categories, including Album of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

This date has also seen some culture-shaping moments that have reverberated across the music industry and beyond:

2005: Rapper 50 Cent made history as the first solo artist to have three songs in the US Top 5 at the same time. “Candy Shop,” from his second album, The Massacre, took the No. 1 spot. “How We Do,” which features on The Game, bagged fourth place, and the single “Disco Inferno,” also from The Massacre, came in at No.5.

2024: Legendary rapper, producer, and music mogul Dr. Dre, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The icon was joined by his friends and long-time collaborators Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 19 is also the anniversary of some of the industry’s most challenging events:

1997: English R&B and soul singer-songwriter Gabrielle’s ex-boyfriend, Tony Antoniou, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepfather. The “Rise” hitmaker was called to testify during the trial.

2021: "Icy Grl" rapper Saweetie announced her breakup with fellow rapper Quavo on Twitter, hinting that the Migos man had been unfaithful. The pair had been dating for three years at the time of their split.

March 19 will remain fresh in the memories of Hip-Hop and R&B fans for years to come. From chart-topping music releases to unprecedented cultural moments, this day has been the backdrop for some of the industry’s most memorable occasions.