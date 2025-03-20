Clearwater Beach Businesses Bounce Back From Hurricane as Spring Tourism Picks Up

After Hurricane Helene hit, Clearwater Beach businesses have recovered. The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites welcomes guests to its freshly repaired pool, tiki bar, and restaurant – just in time for the spring rush.

County leaders gave Visit St. Pete-Clearwater $6 million in extra marketing money, part of a larger $49 million effort to attract tourists back. Visit Florida matched those funds, running ads targeting people in Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Speaking with wtsp.com, Jordan Hill, a business operator, expressed optimism: “I’m really excited to be back open. I think spring break is going to be a good way to kickstart the businesses back open on the beach.”

Way2Go Rides sees growing advance bookings through April, showing strong tourist interest in the beach destination.

Business owners got some help when the U.S. Small Business Administration extended loan deadlines to April 2025. Florida Commerce started a $65 million emergency loan program – $50 million for Milton damage, $15 million for Helene repairs.

The community stepped up to help. AMPLIFY Hope gives money to storm-damaged businesses, supported by both the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s kind of crazy to see all the watermarks and everything all around, but they’ve got it up and running, and everything is really nice,” said Shanna Mitchell, who is visiting the Tampa Bay Area, to abcactionnews.com.

The ReliaQuest Bowl Beach Day and New Year’s fireworks brought people back to the beach areas. Stores came alive as visitors returned to the streets.

To manage the incoming crowds, Police Lt. Shante Dean asks tourists to use buses and trains instead of driving. This should help traffic move better when spring visitors arrive.

As families arrive from across the country, spring break is ramping up. While some buildings still show storm damage, clean beaches and ready businesses await the crowds.

