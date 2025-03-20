Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing It

Jack Harlow is teaming up with Doja Cat for their brand-new duet, “Just Us.” The Louisville rapper made it official on Wednesday (March 19), announcing that the highly anticipated single will drop this Friday (March 21).

Fans had been speculating for weeks after snippets leaked online, along with behind-the-scenes clips of the duo on what looks like a possible music video set. Harlow teased a few bold lyrics from the track: “I wish it was just us in this b—h/ But they can’t trust us in this b—h.”

🚨 | Snippet of Jack Harlow’s new song “Just Us” featuring Doja Cat pic.twitter.com/S2cfrDBUBM — ۟ (@DojaArchives) March 18, 2025

The internet exploded with excitement. “Excuse me???? Doja and Jack Harlow?? I’m SEATED,” one fan wrote on IG. Another hyped up Doja’s verse, saying, “I KNOW YOU BODIED YOUR VERSE. can’t wait for the video!!”

For Harlow, this collab has been a long time coming. Back in 2020, during a playful Instagram Live, he admitted to having a crush on Doja. “I need to talk to you for a second though,” he told her. Doja played it cool, telling him, “You’re great.” But after she left the live, Harlow confessed to his followers, “I’ve had a crush on her for months.”

Never forget when Jack Harlow shot his shot with Doja on live, I know he’s geeked to be linking with her 😭 https://t.co/FH9zfQVjQO pic.twitter.com/H20EW7OM5q — Joey (@gothamhiphop) March 18, 2025

This latest single follows a string of recent releases from Harlow, including “Tranquility,” “Hello Miss Johnson,” and “Set You Free.” His next album, his first since 2023’s Jackman, is on the way.

