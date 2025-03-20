Palm Harbor Coffee Shop Owner Starts Downtown Market To Help Local Business

A new community market is coming to downtown Palm Harbor this spring. Britty Viazzi, owner of Little Brew Play Cafe, will have her next outdoor market on March 22. From late morning to early afternoon, local vendors will set up shop along the streets near Palm Harbor’s Nebraska Avenue.

The market puts local creators in the spotlight. Early vendors include artist Fonda Wirth and custom hat maker Lauren Grace.

“It has a real feeling of community, and that was important to me,” said Lauren Grace to ABC Action News.

Located at 1202 Nebraska Ave, Little Brew Play Cafe offers something different. Parents can enjoy their coffee while kids explore fun-themed play areas.

The market matches the town’s plans for growth. Roads are getting updates, historic buildings are being restored, and new sidewalks encourage more people to walk downtown.

City leaders want to keep Main Street’s historic feel while modernizing the area. They’re aiming to blend old and new, creating spaces where people naturally come together.

Viazzi knows more than just coffee. She also runs Pop Up Picnic Girl, bringing fancy charcuterie boards to local events.

As Palm Harbor works to attract more shops and gathering places, this market adds another option. It’s part of a bigger effort to bring the community closer together.

Fresh pavement and wider sidewalks make it easier to explore downtown. These improvements help make the area more inviting for everyone.

The outdoor market follows the pattern of popular weekend markets in nearby cities, where residents connect and buy from local makers.

