Breeze Airways Launches Tampa-New Orleans Direct Flights Starting Summer 2025

Beginning June 1, Breeze Airways will link Tampa International Airport and New Orleans with nonstop flights operating every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

The new 489-mile route becomes the airline’s 12th nonstop connection from Louis Armstrong International Airport. The flight time will be one hour and 45 minutes.

Tampa’s flight options are expanding. A Key West route kicks off June 12 following the same four-day pattern. Memphis flights begin May 7, offering mid-week and weekend trips starting at $45.

The airline will boost its Tampa-Pensacola service from two to four weekly flights by June 5. Currently, Southwest offers two daily flights between Tampa and New Orleans, while Spirit Airlines runs one.

Breeze Airways now operates more than 275 routes year-round, connecting 70 cities across 31 states. Travel + Leisure readers have ranked it among the top five U.S. airlines for two consecutive years.

Passengers can choose between two fare types: “Nice” and “Nicer” fares. These choices complement existing flight options between the two cities.

Louis Armstrong International recently unveiled its new “Plane de Lis” branding. The airport earned top honors for its size category in North America, receiving recognition from Airports Council International World’s Airport Service Quality program.

This represents the fourth consecutive win for New Orleans’ primary airport. The achievement demonstrates their commitment to passenger service as they expand flight offerings.

