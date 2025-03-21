Kentucky Derby Party Returns to St. Pete Pier for 2025

The St. Pete Pier and the adjoining Spa Beach turns into a taste of Kentucky when “Derby at The Pier” hits the St. Pete waterfront on May 3rd.

The fun starts at the preview party on April 12 at Glamper. From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., guests can buy $50 raffle tickets for a chance to win two tickets to the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (including airfare).

Get your tickets soon to the “Derby at The Pier” party, both regular and VIP options are available now. Previous events sold out quickly, leading organizers to open sales earlier this year.

Looking for the VIP experience? The Woodford Reserve Jockey Club package includes unlimited food and drinks, but spots are limited.

Live music keeps the party going as bands and DJs entertain the crowd. Enjoy local food trucks while watching the race on big screens. Get photos in your Derby best at picture spots throughout, enjoy mint juleps, and join the fun.

Three local community groups share the proceeds: Academy Prep Center, Community Action Stops Abuse, and The Children’s Dream Fund.

The event is run by The 13 Ugly Men, who have raised millions for Tampa Bay causes over thirty years.

On the big day, the Pier comes alive with Kentucky flair. Enjoy food from vendors as music plays.

Style is front and center as guests rock their Derby outfits. Photo spots capture the fun while big screens show live Kentucky coverage.

Check the official website for full package details and prices. Given past turnouts, this spring celebration will likely sell out fast.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.