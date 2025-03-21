Tampa Theatre Launches Memory Collection Drive for 100th Anniversary

The historic Tampa Theatre started gathering memories for its upcoming 100th birthday celebration in October 2026. The team at the Franklin Street landmark is asking locals to help tell their story.

“We’re excited for the community’s involvement in this milestone celebration,” said Jill Witecki, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, to thatssotampa.com.

Since the 1920s, when architect John Eberson brought his dream to reality, this downtown treasure has amazed visitors. Now showing 400 events yearly, from movies to live performances, it remains one of the best-preserved atmospheric theaters still operating today.

Have memories to share? The theater gives you two choices: they’ll scan your keepsakes or add your items directly to their collection. They’re accepting submissions through next fall.

Recent upgrades have added modern comforts while keeping the building’s historic charm. This thoughtful renovation earned the theater an AIA Florida/Caribbean Merit Award of Excellence.

Walk inside and look up: You’ll see the theater’s iconic ceiling where stars sparkle and clouds float past. During movies, the massive organ fills the space with music.

From Fred Armisen doing standup to Drive-By Truckers performing live, many famous names have taken this stage. Now the team hopes visitors will search through their collections for old ticket stubs and photos from past events.

While celebrating its history, the venue looks forward. Updates continue on bigger offices, better guest spaces, and new lighting, all ready for the hundred-year mark.

Want to join the celebration? Visit TampaTheatre.org/memories to find out how to share your story. This collection kicks off what will be an amazing birthday celebration.

