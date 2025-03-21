This Day in Top 40 History: March 21

March 21 is a memorable day in Top 40 music history. This day has witnessed world tours and ground-breaking performances, including Adele’s European concerts. A young Madonna released her album Like a Prayer, which helped catapult her into the limelight, and pop artists had to cancel shows due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Certain songs and performances form March 21 have had an impact on the music industry, culture, and society, including:

After her breakthrough album 25, Adele soared to stardom. She embarked on her Adele Live European tour and played five nights at the O2 Arena in London, England, including March 21. 2023: Morgan Wallen, country music’s crossover star, performed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, during his One Night At A Time World Tour.

Morgan Wallen, country music’s crossover star, performed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, during his One Night At A Time World Tour. 2024: Superstar Niall Horan, a former member of the boy band One Direction, performed at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, as part of his world tour, which took the artist from Belfast, Ireland, to Phoenix, Arizona.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Noteworthy releases and events from March 21 include:

Madonna released her Like a Prayer album, which she wrote and produced with Patrick Leonard, Stephan Bray, and Prince. 2008: The Jonas Brothers performed live on the CBS News, The Early Show, at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. They delighted fans with songs such as “Hold On” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

The Jonas Brothers performed live on the CBS News, The Early Show, at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. They delighted fans with songs such as “Hold On” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” 2010: Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy performed at the Disney World America Gardens Theatre in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. He toured with special guest Davy Jones, a member of the pop band The Monkees.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges on March 21 that helped to transform the mainstream music industry include:

2020: Zion & Lennox postponed their ICONIC TWENTY20 Tour due to COVID restrictions and vowed to honor purchased tickets for the new dates.

Zion & Lennox postponed their ICONIC TWENTY20 Tour due to COVID restrictions and vowed to honor purchased tickets for the new dates. 2021: In an interview with the TV show CBS Sunday Morning, pop star Demi Lovato reflected on her recovery from a heroin overdose in 2018. She talked about her struggles with substance abuse and how overcoming them allowed her to regain control of her life.

Postponed concerts, including those on March 21, were met with great excitement, as fans were eager to see live music again. With summer just around the corner, anticipation is building again as many bands and solo artists prepare for the concert season.