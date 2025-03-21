Valspar Championship Pours $51M Into Local Charities, Boosts Palm Harbor Business

The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort has pumped $51 million into Tampa Bay charities since 1977. The PGA Tour event brings a flood of money to Palm Harbor’s local businesses.

During the March 20-23 tournament, local restaurants are packed with customers. Bruce Hershey’s pizza shop has doubled its regular food prep. “Many times, when we have the tournaments, the conference will call us, and they’ll rent these big apartments and complexes over there. Many times, we’ll deliver 30, 40 pizzas at a time,” said Hershey to wtsp.com.

Players are competing for $8.7 million in prize money. The winner walks away with $1.5 million and 500 important FedExCup points on the challenging Copperhead Course.

Every hotel room in the area is booked solid. Restaurants are stocking up for the crowds. Kirsten Lang, who owns Grain and Berry, has scheduled her team for extra hours to handle the weekend rush.

Stars like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele headline the tournament. The event is famous for dramatic endings, just look at Peter Malnati’s shocking victory last year when he beat 350-1 odds.

Golfers must navigate the dreaded “Snake Pit” holes to complete their rounds. Fans can watch the action on Golf Channel and NBC, with streaming coverage available all four days.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.