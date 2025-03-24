LEGOLAND Florida To Open $20M SEA LIFE Aquarium This May

This May 23rd, the new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium at LEGOLAND Florida will welcome its first visitors. The $20 million space will be home to 3,000 sea creatures from 150 different species.

“SEA LIFE Florida is designed to be a child’s first aquarium experience,” said Franceen Gonzales, president of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, to TBBW Magazine.

As the 11th location in the United States, workers are busy testing the water and putting together displays across ten different themed areas. Work is going around the clock to be ready for opening day.

Blacktip reef sharks will make their home in an amazing 150,000-gallon tank. Kids can explore 25 different displays, get their hands wet at a touch pool, or watch rays swim by at Stingray Bay.

The Ocean Tunnel puts visitors right in the middle of the action with sea creatures swimming above and around them. Special tanks give up-close views of unique blue-spotted stingrays and big-belly seahorses. The designers mixed sea life with fun touches: like putting a medieval castle next to coral reefs. Kids will get a kick out of the spooky Haunted House area or taking a ride on the Seaweed Carousel.

The building was made with the environment in mind. It uses water-saving features and special glass to save energy. The new attraction brings 50 new jobs to the area.

Guests can buy tickets just for the aquarium or package them with the water park and Peppa Pig Park. During opening week, kids can join an ocean-themed LEGO scavenger hunt throughout the building.

The programs are perfect for families with kids between 2 and 12 years old. Through their SEA LIFE TRUST charity work, they help protect oceans around the world.

This addition is just one part of how the resort is getting bigger. Animal experts have carefully designed each habitat to make sure the sea creatures have enough room to live comfortably.

