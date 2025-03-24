LL Cool J’s Wife on Maintaining Marriage to a “Sex Symbol” Over the Years

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: (L-R) Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ladies do love Cool J and that includes his wife of nearly 30 years. Simone Smith, LL Cool J’s wife, recently explained what it’s like to be married to an infamous sex symbol in the industry.

In 1995, Simone and LL Cool J tied the knot and have since had four children together. Although they are almost celebrating 30 years of marriage, Smith recently opened up about how it wasn’t always easy being married to a “sex symbol.”

Being Married to LL Cool J

“I used to get upset when women looked at him a certain way, but that was years ago,” she stated on the Banking on Cultura Video Podcast. “The closer you get to God, the more you understand your purpose… The disrespect—I can’t deal with. At 54, I’m ready to take off the hoops,” she jokingly stated.

Smith and LL Cool J began their relationship in 1987 before tying the knot in 1995. Smith feels that over the years, she was able to grow as a person and trust that her husband was hers and hers only.

After almost 30 years of dealing with women showing their love for LL, Smith feels that maturity and her trust are what have allowed her to deal with the public.

During the interview, she further discussed her battle with cancer, her entrepreneurship journey, and more. Check out the full episode of the podcast here.

