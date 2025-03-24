Mariah Carey Announces International Dates for Celebration of Mimi Anniversary Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04:Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mimi is hitting the road or the jet! Mariah Carey recently announced that she is going on an international tour to celebrate 20 years of her 2005 album.

“We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide! I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album more dates to be announced soon!” Carey wrote in an Instagram post to announce the dates. Carey will be visiting China, Thailand, Japan, and the Philippines on her anniversary tour.

Mariah Carey Hits the Road

In 2005, she released The Emancipation of Mimi as her 10th studio album and released some of her most famous hits. The album includes hit songs such as It’s Like That, We Belong Together, and Shake It Off. The album showed a bit of range from Carey and holds some of her most classic hits.

Just last week, Carey got the news that she won a copyright lawsuit for her holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You. The win rejected claims from Vince Vance, a songwriter, that Carey and others allegedly stole elements of her Christmas hit from his 1989 song with the same name.

If you’re planning to be overseas at any point this year, then you might get to catch Mimi in her element and on the stage!

Carey did hint that more dates will be announced soon, hopefully, we are able to see her hit the stage across the U.S.

