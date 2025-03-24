My First Impressions of Disney’s Live-Action “Snow White”

I had the chance to attend an advanced screening of Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White with my family, and it was an excellent experience! I brought along my mom, my girl, and our daughter, who came dressed as Snow White herself. Let me tell you, she received so many compliments, and it was so heartwarming to see her so drawn to the film. She especially loved the musical parts, which was a big plus for me.

As for the movie itself, it stayed mostly true to the original animated classic, though there were a few changes in the storyline. For the Snow White purists out there, you’ll be happy to know that it doesn’t wander off too far from the source material, so it won’t disappoint. However, my only gripe was with the CGI dwarfs. While the special effects were fine, there was something about their vibe that just didn’t sit right with me. It felt a little off. Aside from the CGI 7 dwarfs, I thought there were parts of the film that dragged a bit, almost as if they needed to fill time because the story itself is quick and straightforward.

That being said, the performances were solid, especially from Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. They really brought these iconic characters to life. The movie also doesn’t lack in musical numbers, which was a nice touch, and the classic songs from the animated film were a joy to hear. Just for the record, I’m not the biggest fan of musicals but, those songs were catchy.

Overall, I’d give Snow White a 6/10. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. While I’m not sure how much re-watchability it has, it’s worth a watch. The soundtrack was good, and the film had enough appeal to make it a fun experience. Snow White hits theaters March 21st. If you’re a fan of the original, it’s worth checking out!